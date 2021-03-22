Rumor mill: Nvidia could be considering another entry in its Crypto Mining Processor (CMP) line, one that would likely be the fastest cryptocurrency miner in the world. The rumor claims that the first-ever Ampere GPU, the A100 designed for AI, HPC workloads, and cloud computing, will power a new CMP HX card.

The news comes from regular hardware leaker kopite7kimi. They tweeted that the new CMP HX card based on the A100 will be a “mining monster,” though no hash rates or performance figures were revealed.

Nvidia’s current fastest dedicated crypto mining card, the 90HX, has an Ethereum hash rate of 86 MH/s using the Daggerhashimotto algorithm, while the RTX 3090 has an average mining performance of 115-120 MH/s.

The RTX 3090, which uses the GA102 GPU, has 24GB of GDDR6X memory with a combined bandwidth of 936.2 GB/s. The PCIe 4.0 version of the Ampere A100 uses HBM2 memory and boasts bandwidth up to 1.6TB/s. It also has a TDP of 250W, lower than the GA102’s 350W, making it more efficient.

If Nvidia is adding an A100 GPU-based product to its CMP HX line, there will likely be a few issues, the main one being the price. The PCIe 4.0 version of the A100 has an MSRP of $12,500. While you can’t find an RTX 3090 for its $1,499 MSRP these days, miners are still more likely to opt for the cheaper gaming card. There’s also the seemingly unending global chip shortage throwing a spanner in the works.