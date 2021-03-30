Something to look forward to: Those of a certain age may have fond memories of spending hours in dingy arcades during the eighties and early nineties. While there are plenty of modern games that try to recreate that experience, the upcoming Arcade Paradise adds extra layers to the concept: it's also a management sim with a story.

Arriving on PC and consoles later this year, Arcade Paradise is the work of Nosebleed Interactive, the developer behind Vostok Inc.—a twin shooter described as "The Wolf of Wall Street… with lasers." Players take on the role of Ashley, a teenager working a dead-end job in the family's laundromat during the early nineties.

Ashley notices that a couple of old arcade machines in the back room are generating more money than the laundromat itself. So, while your father, voiced by Geralt of Rivia himself, Doug Cockle, is on vacation—in the Riviera, no less—it's time to turn the business into an epic arcade.

Arcade Paradise involves completing mundane chores such as washing clothes and throwing out the trash, all of which play out as minigames, earning enough funds to buy more cabinets and expand.

"Stay one step ahead of your father, manage and invest profits, and build your very own Arcade Paradise," Nosebleed says.

Naturally, all the retro arcade games—inspired by early vector titles right up to the 32-bit era—are fully playable and feature everything from co-op/competitive multiplayer (up to four players) to high score tables.

Arcade Paradise does looks like an interesting mix of several genres. It arrives on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/X/S, and Nintendo Switch later this year.