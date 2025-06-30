In a nutshell: Sony isn't the only company reviving retro-inspired gadgets. Japanese electronics maker Maxell has introduced a new portable cassette player that blends old-school tape playback with modern technology, allowing audio enthusiasts to enjoy the best of both worlds.

The Maxell MXCP-P100 looks no different than any other portable player at first glance. Offered in your choice of black or white, the machine features familiar playback control buttons across the top, a belt clip on the rear, and a side-loading tape compartment.

Dig deeper, however, and you'll start to uncover features that weren't around when cassettes were popular. In addition to a traditional 3.5mm audio jack, the player affords wireless connectivity for listening on headphones or Bluetooth speakers.

A built-in rechargeable battery delivers approximately nine hours of playback when listing over a wired connection, or seven hours via Bluetooth – and can be recharged via USB Type-C. A full recharge takes roughly two hours, we're told. It's possible to listen while charging for endless entertainment.

Maxell also went with a brass flywheel assembly, which the company claims reduces rotational irregularities by stabilizing tape movement – ultimately resulting in higher-quality sound.

The decision to release a modern portable cassette player at a time when streaming is dominating the music industry is interesting, but I respect it. I'll never complain about their being too many options on the market as consumers should have as many choices available as possible with regard to how they want to consume media.

On the other hand, this feels more like a play on nostalgia than anything. Unlike CDs, cassette tapes aren't exactly known for audio quality. They're also more susceptible to damage, whether it be from being literally eaten alive during playback or from being stored improperly for decades. With each playback, you're risking catastrophic damage.

Maxell's latest is priced at 113,000 Yen, or about $90. It's currently only available in Japan, and is sold out as of this writing. No word on whether or not Maxell plans to bring the portable to other markets.