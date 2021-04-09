In the world of IT, there are skills and certifications that can make you stand out to a prospective employer, but it’s up to you to develop those skills to the best of your ability.

The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Pack is an exhaustive bundle of 22 courses and over 240 hours of content that will help you train for leading IT certifications in Amazon AWS, Cisco, and CompTIA.

Learn Amazon AWS

This bundle offers a wide variety of AWS preparation and practice courses, breaking down every aspect of working with AWS in the nuance and depth you’ll need. AWS Cloud Essentials is a 2-in-1 course that looks at everything from necessary terminology to navigating the AWS management console. With 9 courses covering AWS best practices, you will learn everything you need to turn this tool into an advantage in your career.

The bundle also includes a course for the new 2020 AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam. The AWS Technical Essentials course is offered on AWS' website, however you would pay a whopping $675 on their website. AWS also offers a 3-day virtual classroom training for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam, however, it costs $2,095! Get both of these courses right here for a huge discount.

Cisco Courses

Six courses in this bundle provide a thorough look at Cisco Networking, all the concepts and topics you need to earn the most in-demand networking certification today bypassing the Cisco CCNA 200-301 exam.

CCNA 200-301 is the new industry standard networking certification for network administrators, support engineers, and data center operations. This course will help you understand all 29 chapters of the new exam. You’ll have lifetime access to 74 hours of expert content you can learn from at the pace best suited to you. Learn from professionals like Neil Anderson, a technical trainer of 9 years who has worked with tech giants like NetApp, Cisco, Verizon, and IBM.

CompTIA Courses

Five more courses included in this bundle cover CompTIA concepts. Each course is designed to prepare you for certification, like the aptly named “Total CompTIA Network+ Certification N10-007 Prep Course.” Learn from Total seminars, the #1 producer of CompTIA certification books with over 1 million in print.

You will also get preparation for the CompTIA Cloud+ Certification. Cloud+ is an intermediate level Network Specialist certification. The median annual salary for a Cloud+ certified tech is over $74,000, and there are thousands of job postings for techs with this certification in the US.

With this bundle you'll gain a solid understanding of the essential tools and skills to get certified. Grab the 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Certification Bundle while it’s on sale for 97% off at $99.99.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.