Deals: 2021 is not off to a great start for prospective PC builders. New GPUs and even CPUs (to a lesser extent) have been incredibly difficult to acquire, due to pandemic-related supply chain problems, as well as the ongoing cryptomining craze. This has made buying a pre-built machine much more appealing for some -- especially if they buy from Lenovo, which is now offering an RTX 3070-equipped rig for less than $1,600.

The machine, dubbed the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, has an MSRP of $1,649. However, if you use the coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" (all caps, without the quotes) during the ordering process, you'll save over $80, dropping the price down to $1,567.

So, what all does that net you -- aside from the RTX 3070? You'll get a 10th-gen, Intel Core i7 10700 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2933MHz (coming on two 8GB sticks), a year of "Legion Ultimate Support," a 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 650W power supply.

Those components, coupled with the 5i's included USB keyboard and mouse (not to mention the pre-installed copy of Windows 10 Home), all make for a pretty good deal. If you were to snag all of these parts yourself, you might easily pay above $1,600, and that price doesn't even factor in the 5i's case or peripherals.

Speaking of the case, Lenovo went with a pretty flashy one here. It has a useful handle in the back to make the unit easier to lift and an eye-catching front panel complete with a glowing Legion LED logo, and side-facing vent holes for airflow.

We're not sure how long the EXTRAFIVE deal will be going on, so if you have the cash to spare, now might be the right time to splurge on one of Lenovo's better pre-built offerings.