What just happened? Roku has announced a new streaming device that ships with the company’s latest operating system, Roku OS 10, which is said to focus more on quality-of-life improvements rather than major new features. If you're in the market for a new streamer that doesn't break the bank and 4K resolution is a must-have feature, it might be worth a look.

The new Roku Express 4K+, which will replace the Roku Premiere in the product lineup, features dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and microUSB Ethernet should you prefer wired connectivity. It’s capable of streaming in 4K resolution and is HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ compatible.

Roku said the streamer features a more powerful quad-core processor and additional storage for quicker channel start times, although exact hardware specifications weren’t shared. It ships with a standard voice remote with TV controls, similar to earlier offerings.

The streamer is compatible with a range of voice platforms including Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can also control content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac with Apple AirPlay 2 and use HomeKit to control the player with Siri.

Roku also dropped an upgraded remote control today. The Roku Voice Remote Pro packs a rechargeable battery and hands-free voice control, and is compatible with all Roku TV models, audio devices and select streaming devices. It’ll set you back $29.99 and can be purchased from today.

Roku OS 10, meanwhile, is now rolling out to select supported streaming players and should be available to all in the coming weeks.

The Roku Express 4K+ launches in mid-May but is available to pre-order right now priced at $39.99.