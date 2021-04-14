In brief: Amazon has announced the second generation of Echo Buds which are now up for pre-order. The new wireless buds are available for $99.99 or $119.99 if you want a wireless charging case. After the launch discount expires, they'll cost $119.99 and $139.99, respectively, though we bet they will become even cheaper in the next few months.

Available in black and white, the new Amazon Echo Buds offer significant upgrades over their predecessors. They are 20% smaller, lighter, and supposedly more comfortable. Amazon reduced the size of the outer casing and introduced a vented design to relieve ear pressure.

Thanks to a shorter nozzle, these earbuds won't be placed in as deep your ear as the first-generation Echo Buds. You can choose between four pairs of different sized tips and two pairs of wing-styled tips included in the package for better comfort.

They also feature new active noise cancellation tech, which Amazon claims to "cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation." The improved feature uses the earbuds' inner and outer mics to evaluate your eardrum's sound pressure to generate an opposite signal to reduce noise.

Alexa support is also present. You can ask it to change songs, control your smart home devices, play an Audiobook, and so on. You can also ask a different Alexa-supported device to locate your Echo Buds, which will respond to you by playing an audible chime from the Buds.

Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are ready to be used while practicing sports and outdoors. Rated with IPX4, they offer resistance to water splashes, sweat, and light rain.

A fully charged battery takes about 5 hours to deplete with active noise cancellation turned on, but the charging case holds an additional two full charges. Moreover, a 15-minute charge gives approximately 2 hours of battery life.