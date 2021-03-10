With Sound Booster you can make any program as loud as you want

Now you are not limited by the maximum amplification capabilities of your PC’s sound card. You can raise volume to the desired level even if the volume level in system set on maximum. Sound Booster processes all audio being played in system and boosts it before it gets to the sound card.

No need to buy external speakers for your laptop

Thought of buying a set of speaker for your PC ? Now you might want to rethink your plans. If your laptop’s volume is generally good enough, and the only trouble you experience is with some particular program or media content that is recorded too low, then you can save the situation by using Sound Booster.

Works in every application

You can use Sound Booster to boost sound of a web browser, a media player, a game or any other PC program that plays sound. You can use the software the usual way, no special treatment required. No need to install any plugins or addons. Sound Booster amplifies sound in real-time and there is no need to configure it.

Increase volume above maximum

Sound of any application that is being played in the system can be amplified up to 500%. Sound Booster can raise volume of programs like web browsers, communication software, media players and games.

Very easy to use

You can control current volume with the pop-up slider from the system tray. Alternatively, you can assign system-wide hot keys for increasing and decreasing, and use them when you need to adjust volume

No sound distortion

Sound Booster constantly monitors current gain level and prevents samples from clipping, thus reducing all major sound distortions.

Two different methods for boosting sound

Sound Booster uses two methods for raising volume of sound: code injection and APO effects. Both methods have their own benefits and drawbacks. To cover most playback situations both methods are enabled by default.

What's New:

Fixed serious bug that could affect boosting in certain scenarios

Enhancement: boost controls now can be kept visible on screen (prevent auto-hiding)

Enhancement: now it’s possible to specify a desired boost level used at startup

Minimum System Requirements