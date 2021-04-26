The big picture: There’s arguably never been a better time in history to break into the video game industry. Development tools that once cost thousands of dollars are now free for anyone to use, and the sheer amount of educational resources available online seem almost limitless. Still, many devs agree that the post-launch period is more critical to a project’s long-term success than ever before. In short, it’s no longer enough to just drop a new game and move on.

Devs need a reliable way to engage with those playing their games which is why Unity Technologies is partnering with OneSignal on its game developer platform.

OneSignal offers Unity developers the ability to send push notifications for in-game events, promote new content via in-app messaging, dispatch e-mails when friends send virtual gifts and more.

For gamers, it’s a convenient way to learn about the latest happenings in a title that they may have already moved on from and for devs, it could lead to better engagement and more repeat players, and ultimately, more opportunity to boost revenue.

Unity Technologies, makers of the Unity game engine, is a major player in the mobile development space. According to the company, apps built with Unity were downloaded five billion times per month in 2020 and more than 70 percent of the top 1,000 mobile games last year were made with the engine.

Image credit Konstantin Savusia, Lori Butcher