Facepalm: In 1999, a woman in Oklahoma allegedly rented a VHS copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch from a local video store. Now more than 20 years later, the rental has come back to haunt her in the form of a felony. And hilariously enough, the video rental store that filed the complaint, a “Movie Place” shop in Norman, closed down in 2008.

Caron McBride told local Fox affiliate KOKH that she first became aware of an issue when going to change the name on her license after getting married in Texas. McBride was asked to call the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office, who informed her that she had been charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000.

McBride said she doesn’t even recall renting the tape, adding that the show “is just not my cup of tea.” She believes a man who had been living with her at the time might have rented it for his children and forgot to return it.

Worse yet, McBride said she had been let go from several jobs over the years with no reason given. “This is why… because when they ran my criminal background check, all they're seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement,” McBride said.

Fortunately, the story has a happy ending as the DA’s office has decided to dismiss the case. The Cleveland County Court Clerk has also been ordered to expunge the indictment from her record.

