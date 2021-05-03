Editor's take: As impressive as the tech is, it’s probably safe to assume that this isn’t the cutting edge of what the US military has in its arsenal. The absolute latest and greatest often stays out of the public spotlight as to give those on the front lines an advantage over their adversaries.

The US Army’s Lancer Brigade recently shared footage of what it’s like for soldiers using enhanced night vision googles / binoculars on the battlefield. If your idea of modern night vision involves the grainy green and black imagery often depicted in video games and movies, well, be prepared to be amazed.

The Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars (ENVG-B) uses a fused thermal imager for better target recognition in subpar visual environments like those with zero illumination as well as in dusty or smoky settings. The dual tubed binocular system, meanwhile, is said to improve situational awareness and depth perception, while higher resolution white phosphor tubes provide better contrast compared to traditional green phosphor.

Total system weight, according to the Army Acquisition Support Center, is less than 2.5 pounds (threshold) and 1.5 pounds (objective) while runtime is greater than 7.5 hours (threshold) and 15 hours (objective).