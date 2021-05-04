Recap: People have been distancing themselves from Flash for well over a decade now. Perhaps the most famous incident occurred in 2010 when then Apple CEO Steve Jobs published an open letter that outlined why Flash would not be allowed in the company’s iOS products. Eventually, Adobe and its partners got the hint and started taking steps to officially end support. Still, it’s taken a long time to scrub the tech from all of today’s most-used products and services.

Microsoft will start putting the final nails in the coffin containing Adobe Flash next month.

In an update over on Microsoft’s official Windows Blog, the company said that starting in June 2021, update KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be included in the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and above.

And in July, the update will be added to the Latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10, versions 1607 and Windows 10, version 1507.

If you’d rather not wait, Microsoft said you can remove Flash at any time by deploying KB4577586 from the catalog.

Fortunately for Flash aficionados, the legacy tech and the content it helped to create will live on indefinitely thanks to preservation efforts by the Internet Archive. A quick check of their collection reveals nearly 3,500 pieces of software on offer and free of charge.

Image credit Monticello