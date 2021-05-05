In context: Turn 10 Studios is apparently looking to reinforce its team with a new software engineer to work on the ForzaTech engine. The job listing includes an overview of the tasks candidates can expect to execute, but more importantly, it tells us that the upcoming Fable will be powered by the ForzaTech engine.

The job listing announced on LinkedIn states that the ForzaTech engine is used on "3 AAA titles in development across 2 beloved Xbox franchises." The listing further informs that these titles are a new Forza Motorsport, a Forza Horizon game, and "an open world action RPG – Fable."

Candidates interested in the listing will be responsible for adding new features to the engine, such as ray tracing support for next-gen consoles. You can check more details about Turn 10 Studios' job opportunity on Microsoft's careers page.

Those who played Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 are well aware of the graphics capabilities of the ForzaTech engine. These games not only have some of the most realistic cars in the video game industry, as it also features detailed environments to complement them.

Details about the new Fable game are still rather scarce. Microsoft released an announcement trailer that shows the game is being built for Xbox Series X|S consoles and will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. With E3 coming next month, we may get to know more about this game soon.

Fable is being developed by Playground Games, the UK-based studio responsible of Forza Horizon. The job listing also confirms the reports that Turn 10 Studios has been helping with the development of Fable. The development team includes veteran game developers from multiple AAA studios, including Rocksteady Studios, Rockstar Games, Gearbox Software and BioWare.