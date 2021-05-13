TL;DR: By now, most people are aware that E3 2021 will be online-only like last year's. However, this year's event will feature a unique virtual experience accessible via an online portal or app. Filled with exhibit booths, lounges, forums, and a few other things, E3 2021's virtual experience will run parallel to the event, which starts on June 12 through June 15th.

The online portal, created by Game Cloud Network, HCL Technologies Ltd and Revyrie Inc., will work as the center point for all things related to E3 2021. Media partners will be allowed to access the portal starting on June 7th, while the general public will gain access on June 12th.

Both the app and the online portal will allow the general public to create and customize their profile and access virtual booths with special events, VODs, and articles where publishers and studios will announce new games and more. There will also be lounges for people to gather virtually and forums with special boards to share and discuss topics.

Moreover, the online portal and app will feature leaderboards to display the collectibles you've gathered during the show. These collectibles can be acquired by interacting with selected elements within E3 2021's virtual experience.

"From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we've been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream," stated Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of ESA. "The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year's all-virtual show."

If you watch E3 live broadcast through the app or the online portal, you will have access to viewer polls, featured tweets, and more through Hovercraft's interactive overlay. The broadcast will be hosted by Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller.

For those interested in accessing the online portal or the app, registrations are expected to go live (free of charge) later this month.