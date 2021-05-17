In brief: It looks like the Apple's Beats line is getting another pair of truly wireless earbuds to compliment the existing Powerbeats Pro. Code found in iOS 14.6 allegedly show images of the Beats Studio Buds. It would coincide nicely with the new Dolby Atmos support in Apple Music.

Originally spotted by MacRumors, Apple is apparently working on new wireless Beats earbuds that seem to be almost like a Beats version of the AirPods Pro line with a similar feature set.

They'll allegedly come with instant pairing, "Hey, Siri" functionality, and feature noise cancellation. 9to5Mac also notes that these earbuds seem to be more compact than the current Powerbeats Pro and come with a smart charging case like the AirPods.

Animations of Beats Studio Buds: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

This nugget of information comes by way of internal iOS 14.6 files in the current release candidate of the operating system.

Release candidate builds generally indicate that a full release is imminent, so we could see these new earbuds sooner rather than later. Apple just announced that it's bringing spatial audio to Apple Music with support for Dolby Atmos in June. That would be the perfect time to launch a new pair of noise cancelling earbuds to take advantage of the upgrade.

Speaking of earbuds that haven't been confirmed yet, there's no word on new AirPods either.

We last reported on a leak of the AirPods 3 that show a similar look to the AirPods Pro but without the in-ear tips. That said, it looks like we won't see new AirPods until late 2021 or even later than that.