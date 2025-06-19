In a nutshell: Apple's latest motion picture, F1, is based on the Formula One World Championship – the highest level of racing in the world. Determined to make the film as authentic as possible, Apple aimed for unprecedented realism in its cinematography. Unfortunately, existing camera technology and strict league regulations didn't allow for the kind of footage the filmmakers envisioned. As a result, the team developed a custom, one-of-a-kind camera capable of capturing movie-quality POV shots during actual races.

F1 cockpits are highly optimized spaces, with no room to spare for large cinema cameras. Broadcasters do have access to real in-car footage but if Apple were to use it, the difference in quality compared to the rest of the film would be quite evident. Rather than try to upscale subpar video, Apple decided to build an entirely new camera for the job.

To make it work, engineers stuffed iPhone imaging components into an existing F1 camera chassis. The Frankenstein shooter is powered by an unnamed A-series chip and is said to feature an onboard battery as well as a neutral density filter to tone down the amount of light entering the lens. It ran iOS with custom firmware, capturing footage in Apple's ProRes lossless format. The team reportedly tested it for resistance to heat, shock, and vibration, besting the specifications outlined by Formula One.

F1 rules prohibit the use of onboard wireless transmitters, so crews had to physically connect the camera to an iPad between sessions to adjust recording parameters and download footage. The rig was used in a handful of races during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with some of the footage making its way into the film. Given the timing, it could have been an A17 Pro from the iPhone 15 Pro.

F1 stars Brad Pitt and premiered at Radio City Music Hall on June 16. It is due out internationally on June 25 and in the US on June 27, coinciding with the Austrian Gran Prix.

Image credit: Wired