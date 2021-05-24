What just happened? Red Dead Redemption 2 can now be experienced in virtual reality, so long as you are alright with installing a fan-made mod. The unofficial Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod comes courtesy of Luke Ross, who recently posted the mod on his Patreon page. Ross is also responsible for the R.E.A.L. VR mod for Grand Theft Auto V, but the RDR2 conversion was way more difficult.

As Ross explains on Patreon, this game is much more advanced than GTA V from a technical standpoint. What’s more, the graphics APIs it supports (DX12 and Vulkan) are “similarly more complex than DX11, on which GTA V was based.” As such, he had to create a whole new framework for VR injection.

Ross has been working on the project full time for the past six months, and based on gameplay footage from UploadVR, he’s really outdone himself.

Ross said he plans to keep improving the RDR2 mod in the short term. Assuming the community support is there, he said he hopes to start modding other AAA games at some point, mentioning Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legions as potential candidates.

Interested parties will need to subscribe to Ross’ Patreon to gain access to the RDR2 mod. Subscriptions start at $10 per month. If you’d prefer to check out some of his earlier work first, VR mods for No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.'s Way and GTA V are available free of charge.