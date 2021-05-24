In brief: Verizon’s latest offer goes live on May 25 and is open to new and existing customers. With the entry-level unlimited plan, users will be able to secure a six-month subscription to the service of their choice. Those with a “Play More” or “Do More” plan are eligible for a 12-month subscription.

Verizon has announced a new promotion in which customers can score up to 12 months of complementary access to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass.

Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass are subscription services from Apple and Google, respectively. Apple’s offering is a pure game subscription service while Google’s is more generalized, offering access to a mix of more than 800 games and apps. In comparison, Apple Arcade currently features over 180 premium games, all without ads or in-app purchases.

Verizon’s fine print notes that customers must enroll by August 19, 2021. Furthermore, subscriptions will auto-renew at the standard $4.99 per month rate after the promo period ends unless you cancel.

Verizon's unlimited plans start at $70 a month for a single line, but get significantly cheaper if you add more lines. With five or more lines on your account, for example, you'll pay just $30 per line for the base plan.

