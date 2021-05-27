Something to look forward to: Sega as part of its 30th anniversary celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog announced a new compilation that bundles several of the franchise’s early adventures into a single package. Sonic Origins, due out sometime next year, will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles. If you missed the opportunity to play these classics in the 90s or want to relive them on modern systems, this is your shot.

Sega’s fuzzy blue mascot was instrumental in helping the company compete with rival Nintendo in the 16-bit console era. The speedy hedgehog raced onto the scene in mid-1991, wowing gamers with fast-paced gameplay, the likes of which still impress to this very day. Sonic 2 was more of the same, mixing in an excellent soundtrack on top of polished graphics and refined controls.

Sonic CD came next, in late 1993, for the Sega CD, an add-on peripheral for the Genesis. It was similar to the first game in the series, but featured a unique time travel element. Sonic 3 and Sonic & Knuckles were originally meant to be a single game, but got split up due to time and financial constraints.

Sega's "Sonic Central" presentation also revealed a remaster of Sonic Colors called Sonic Colors: Ultimate that's due out on September 7.

We’re told that Sonic Origins will feature added content and be available on the latest platforms, and that more information will be shared later this year.

Sonic’s next adventure on the big screen, meanwhile, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8, 2022, and will feature sidekicks Tails and Knuckles.