What just happened? AMD has revealed its Radeon RX 6000-series mobile lineup, taking aim at the laptop versions of Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs. The flagship part is the Radeon RX 6800M, which Team Red says outperforms the RTX 3070 and, in some cases, the mighty RTX 3080.

AMD has just lifted the lid on the Radeon RX 6000 mobile GPUs at Computex (watch the keynote above). The headliner is the Navi 22-based RX 6800M that packs 40 compute units, just 20 fewer than the desktop version, and features a whopping 12GB of GDDR6 and a 145W TGP.

AMD compared the RX 6800M to a 2019 gaming laptop featuring an RTX 2070. In Resident Evil Village, the Radeon managed a 1.7x improvement, while Cyberpunk 2077 saw a 1.4x leap. It also outperformed Ampere offerings according to AMD... the RX 6800M averaged 141fps in the latest Resi title, beating the RTX 3070 (132 fps) and RTX 3080 (137 fps). AMD’s GPU was the better performer in Borderlands 3 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, too.

Additionally, users will see even more benefits when gaming on battery power alone (who does that anyway?), with the Radeon RX 6800M outperforming the RTX 3080 by 1.4x in both Resident Evil Village and Dirt 5.

Further down the RX 6000M lineup is the Radeon RX 6700M. The GPU is still a powerful offering, with 36 Compute Units (the full-fat version has 40), 10GB of GDDR6 memory, and a TGP of up to 135W. AMD says users can expect up to 100 fps while gaming at 1440p.

Finally, there’s the RX 6600M, which comes with 26 CUs (compared to 32 in the desktop version), 8GB memory, and a TGP of up to 100W. While it does beat the RTX 3060 mobile at 1080p in some games, including Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5, Nvidia’s GPU was the better performer in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077.

The Radeon RX 6800M marks AMD’s return to the high-end mobile gaming space long dominated by Nvidia. In pure Apple's reality distortion field-style, the company has hailed its GPUs as the fastest "AMD Radeon graphics for laptops."

The Radeon RX 6800M and RX 6600M are shipping now, while the RX 6700M will follow soon. One of the first laptops to make use of the GPUs is the Asus ROG Strix G15 (available now), which combines a Radeon RX 6800M with the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor.