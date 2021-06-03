Bottom line: Considering how Sony has been embracing the PC recently, one might wonder if there's any point in buying a PS5 when the exclusives will likely come to our favorite platform. While that is true, you're going to be waiting a long time after launch to play them—years, in fact.

Former PlayStation-only titles Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, and Days Gone have proved very popular on the PC, and Sony has all but confirmed that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is the next game to lose its exclusivity status. We've also seen how the recently launched PlayStation Studios' Steam page lists fewer items than are available on the service, suggesting the company has already uploaded hidden pages ready for future releases.

But this newfound love doesn't mean new PS4/5 games will ever hit the PC on launch day. In a Q&A session on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst emphasized that if you want to play the likes of Horizon Forbidden West without waiting a very long time, buy a PlayStation.

"We're still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows there's an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years," Hulst said.

"But I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we'll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that's about two years after the PS4 release."

Sony's decision to release its console exclusives on the PC has been met with plenty of anger and derision from PlayStation fans, but Hulst tried to appease this crowd by adding: "Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games."

With Uncharted 4 on the way, which PlayStation 4 exclusive are you hoping will come to the PC in the near future? Personally, I'd happily replay Bloodborne, God of War, and The Last of Us with PC-specific features and improvements.