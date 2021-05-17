In a nutshell: Sony's PlayStation Studios Steam Curator page launched a few days ago, and with it comes the suggestion that more PC ports beyond Days Gone are on the way. There are 41 items in its 'My Games' statistic, but only 24 are visible on the storefront.

Steam Curators are individuals or organizations that make recommendations to help others discover games on the platform that they may enjoy. Companies tend to use their curator pages to highlight their own games, naturally.

The About section of PlayStation Studios' page lists 41 items under My Games. Going into the featured section, however, shows just 24 items—including DLC.

There are currently only three PlayStation Studios games presently available on the PC: Horizon Zero Dawn, Helldivers, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Days Gone is available for pre-order before its May 17 PC launch date.

The difference between how many items Sony says it has and the actual figure may suggest that it's already uploaded hidden pages ready for future releases on Steam. Could a PC-specific version of The Last of Us, Spider-Man, God of War, or Bloodborne finally arrive over the coming months?

Sony has made no secret of its desire to bring more first-party PlayStation games to the PC; it said as much in its 2020 corporate report. "We will explore expanding our first-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability," states the document.

In February, Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan talked about exposing its games to a wider audience, further hinting at the company's plans to continue embracing the PC by introducing more former PlayStation exclusives.