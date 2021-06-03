In a nutshell: Are you an Apple Arcade subscriber? If so, you've probably noticed a dearth of additions to the service recently. It's actually been an entire two months since any new game appeared on Apple Arcade.

MacRumors reports that prior to April 2, Apple Arcade added new games intermittently on Fridays, but nothing has arrived in the eight weeks since then.

The pause in releases came just after Apple announced that 30 games, including NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, and The Oregon Trail, were coming to Apple Arcade, along with two new categories: Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

The 30 extra titles brought the total number of games on the service to over 180, but nothing else has landed on Apple Arcade since then. Apple is, however, promoting several titles as "coming soon," including Solitaire Stories, puzzler Frenzic Overtime, and RPG Legends of Kingdom Rush. It's expected to restart adding games on a weekly basis from tomorrow.

As with its Phone, iPad, and Mac unit sales numbers, Apple doesn't reveal how many people subscribe to Apple Arcade. At the start of last year, one analyst predicted it would have 12 million users by the end of 2020, but that seems wildly optimistic, especially as many people stop subscribing once the trial period ends. It also lacks a killer app that encourages you to sign up.

Launched in September 2019, Apple promotes the Apple Arcade service as an ad-free experience with no in-app purchases. It's available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac for $4.99 per month or as part of the $14.95 per month (individual) Apple One bundle, which also includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 50GB iCloud storage.

Image credit: Daniel Constante