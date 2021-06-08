In brief: Google Stadia has been out for 18 months, but users could only use it on browsers, phones, tablets and Chromecast Ultra. Starting June 23, Google will expand the list of devices supporting the game streaming service to a number of Android TV devices including the Chromecast with Google TV and Nvidia Shield TV.

The Android TV devices receiving support for Google Stadia include the following:

Chromecast with Google TV

Nvidia Shield TV / TV Pro

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Walmart Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

If you own any of these and want to try Google Stadia, simply install the app. Other Stadia users with a device not included in the list above can try experimental support to see how things go. With some luck, the device will run Stadia well enough so you can play on it. Don't forget, you'll also need a supported gamepad to play games on Stadia.

Google Stadia has seen better days. Since its debut, Google closed first-party game studio SG&E as insiders said it lacked the "understanding of the process" to make Stadia achieve what it promised. However, the tech giant claims that its streaming service is "alive and well."

Expanding the list of Stadia supported devices won't turn Google Stadia into the revolutionary platform that was promised, but it's a step in the right direction.