Building a better mouse trap: OtterBox has solved the age-old problem of resyncing after swapping out your dead Xbox controller batteries for a fresh set. Sure, resyncing only takes a second or two, but it is pretty annoying when you are right in the middle of a boss fight.

The problem is that when your juice is depleted or you remove the Xbox controller's batteries (AA or rechargeable third-party power pack), the controller loses connection with the console. It's unavoidable—or is it?

OtterBox solved the problem with its Power Swap Controller Batteries. It is essentially a battery pack within a battery pack. The way it works is a rechargeable power cell nests inside a case OtterBox calls a "cage." The cage, in turn, fits inside the Xbox controller's battery compartment. The cage holds about 30 seconds of charge, just enough time to swap out the main power pack.

The $60 accessory comes with two battery packs, two cages (one each for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers), and a charging dock. OtterBox says each power pack has about 10 hours of runtime. They also have LED indicators showing the remaining charge, so users can be ready to swap on the fly or before starting a game.

The Power Swap kits launch next week on June 15. You can pick them up from OtterBox's website or its Amazon storefront for $59.95.