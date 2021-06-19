Cutting corners: It’s been a long time coming, but YouTube is finally bringing support for picture-in-picture to iPhones and iPads. While the rollout is beginning with Premium subscribers, it’ll soon be available for all iOS devices, at least in the United States.

Picture-in-picture allows users to continue watching a video outside of the app, making it possible to watch a clip while working on a document, browsing the web, or editing a photo. Picture-in-picture support at the OS level first launched on iPad with iOS 9, before making the leap to iPhone in iOS 14, where it works surprisingly well on Apple’s larger-screen devices.

Before now however, YouTube didn't officially support the feature, at least not on the app. Some users were able to do picture-in-picture by visiting YouTube in Safari on their iPad. But YouTube has confirmed that the feature is due to officially launch for Apple devices and not just for paying customers. "Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well."

We can only hope that expansion to other countries is also on the cards. For now, users can get ready for the feature by downloading the free YouTube app on their iPhone or iPad.