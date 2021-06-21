We all know the shortage problems and high prices plaguing the tech industry right now that make buying hardware a less appealing prospect. Thankfully, HP is here is to lend a hand with a flash sale on PCs—some with RTX 3000-series cards—laptops, gaming monitors, accessories, and more.

HP is slashing up to 58% off select products throughout the event. We've highlighted some of the most compelling offers, from the RTX 3090-sporting Omen desktop to our favorite 2-in-1 laptop. Some of these are only available for limited times and in limited quantities, so move fast if you want to grab a bargain.

The power of Ryzen in a sleek convertible, starting at $719

The Envy x360 remains one of our favorite laptops, earning its score of 85 in our review, and this Ryzen-powered model currently on offer for $719 (usually $870) features a more powerful APU than the one in the review unit.

As we've come to expect from HP, the Envy x360 features a light and sleek chassis that can be used as a traditional laptop, a tablet, or in tent mode for watching videos/playing games. At the heart of this machine sits the mighty Zen 2-based 7nm Ryzen 7 5700U, complete with its 8 cores/16 threads and 4.3GHz boost clock. You can expect the chip's performance to rival that of Intel's Core i7-10875H. Graphics, meanwhile are provided by the APU's integrated Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU with its 8 CUs and up to 1900 MHz.

The Envy x360's base model comes with a 15.6-inch IPS full-HD multi-touch screen capable of 250 nits brightness, 8GB RAM, and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 storage, though you can upgrade this to a 400 nit screen (+$80), 16GB RAM (+$80), and a 512GB M2. SSD (+$60).

Be it for work, education, or entertainment, the HP Envy x360 is a great combination of price, looks, functionality, and performance, while the discount makes it even more appealing.

Our favorite 2-in-1 convertible laptop, now $899

There's a reason the HP Spectre X360 took the "Best 2-in-1 convertible" award in our laptops feature. HP has updated it for 2021 with the latest Intel hardware while keeping the good looks and excellent battery life. The HP Spectre X360 13" normally starts at $1,050, but it's currently on sale for $899 at the HP Store packing base specs that include a Core i5-1135G7 (Tiger Lake), 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

The HP Spectre x360 comes in a svelte ultrabook-like chassis that weighs less than 3 pounds and can be positioned in various ways. It's also a touchscreen in all its iterations. Buying direct from HP means you can configure it to your liking, up to a Core i7-1165G7, 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and the option of a luxurious 4K UHD OLED panel.

The fourteen-inch version of the Spectre x360 is also reduced, down to $1,169 from $1,369.

Spec this 144Hz laptop up to an RTX 2080

As with most other hardware right now, laptops are seeing inflated prices, which is why we can appreciate the Omen 17t-cb100. The base model features a Core i5-10300H and GTX 1660 Ti for $899, nearly $200 off the usual price. It also comes with a 256GB M.2 SSD and 8GB of memory.

That spec is no slouch, but if you really want to get the most out of the 17-inch 144Hz IPS FHD screen, we recommend upgrading to the Core i7-10750H and RTX 2070 Super combo for $1,329, bringing all the benefits of the RTX series, including DLSS.

Those who want to push more FPS out of their games can add an RTX 2080 Super to the i7-10750H for a final price of $1,739. You can also up the memory to 32GB (+$260) and include 1.5TB of TLC M.2. storage (+$420). The Omen 17t-cn100 also comes with Intel 802.11b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 as standard.

The blistering power of the RTX 3090

Getting hold of an RTX 30-series right now is a near-impossible task, but pre-built PCs are an alternative option. And the Omen 30L desktop comes with the best of the best: the titanic RTX 3090. HP is temporarily knocking $100 off the price, taking it down to $3,099, and offering free shipping.

In addition to Nvidia's 24GB flagship card, the Omen 30L, which we gave a score of 85, boasts a Core i7-10700K, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe M.2. SSD, CPU watercooling, a Cooler Master AMP 750 W Platinum efficiency PSU, and integrated Wi-Fi 5. Those wanting an even more beastly rig can add a Core i9-10850K or Core i9-10900K, up to 64GB of RGB HyperX RAM, up to 2TB NVMe storage, extra HDDs, and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (Realtek Wi-Fi 5 2x2 and Bluetooth 5 come as standard).

Grab a compact PC with an RTX 3060 for $1,024

If you're desperate for Ampere but don't want to spend three grand on the Omen 30L, the HP Pavillion gaming desktop can be specced with the excellent RTX 3060 for $1,024. This model comes with a Core i5-10400 and can be upgraded to a Core i7-10700 for an extra $170.

Elsewhere, buyers get 8GB of RAM that can be upgraded to 16GB (+$100) or 32GB (+$200) along with a 256GB SSD. Storage can comes in several sizes and formats, including some with Optane, and the RTX 3060 option features a 400W PSU.

More casual gamers who don't need a beastly GPU can save money by opting for the base model that comes with the GTX 1650 and a 310W PSU for just $639. Buyers can also save 28% on Microsoft Office 365 Personal.

Rocket Lake and Ampere in a $1,123 package

Looking to combine the latest from Intel and Nvidia? This Envy desktop offers three 11th-gen Rocket Lake CPUs—i5-11400, i7-11700F, i7-11700—and an RTX 3060, making it an excellent option for work and play at $1,123 for the i5 model.

The Envy also has dual-channel 8GB RAM, a 256SSD, and a 400W PSU (Gold efficiency). The usual upgrades are available, including a 1TB + 2 TB SSD combo and 32GB of RAM. Non-gamers can lower the price significantly by opting for integrated graphics and a 300W PSU, bringing the cost down to just $499.

Blistering speeds and a QHD resolution for $559

Looking to pair one of the Ampere-powered PCs with a high-refresh-rate QHD monitor? Then check out the Omen X 27, which comes with a 2560 x 1440 TN panel @240Hz. It's now down from the usual price of $649 to $559.

The 27-inch Omen features AMD's Radeon FreeSync 2 (now known as FreeSync Premium and FreeSync Premium Pro) adaptive sync tech for buttery smooth, stutter/tear-free gaming, as well as low latency and support for Low Framerate Compensation.

Other specs of this monitor include a 1ms response time, 300 nits brightness, a two-port USB hub, easy to access headphone jack, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and one HDMI 2.0 port. It's also got excellent color performance, with just a deltaE average of 1.27 and 100% sRGB coverage.

We love the Omen X 27 monitor, scoring it 95 in our review. You can also save over $200 when buying two of them in a bundle.

144Hz@1440p for under $300

For those who want a well-priced 27-inch 1440p monitor with a fast refresh rate, the HP 27i 2K is an excellent option for $289

The HP X27i's IPS panel has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and 1000:1 contrast ratio, as well as AMD FreeSync—an enticing combination for that sub $300 price point.

HP is also offering the X27i 2K with its HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset for $376.

Laser printing at $249

Looking for a no-frills wireless laser printer for black-and-white documents? The Neverstop is an excellent option at its currently discounted price of $249.99.

The Neverstop is popular among Amazon users, boasting 4.3 stars from its 1,400+ reviews. It can print up to 21 ppm (pages per minute) and the included toner tank is good for up to 5000 printed pages. This is lowest cost-per-page on HP laser printing at less than 1 cent per page.

Cherry MX Brown switch in this $114 TKL wireless keyboard

TenKeyLess Keyboards (TKL) are becoming increasingly popular these days, thanks to their portability and lower space requirements. This model from HP's Omen brand uses 2.4GHz wireless tech for a constant, stable connection.

The Keyboard features Cherry MX Brown switches (the tactile-style ones) with a 1ms response time and boasts 100% anti-ghosting. Normally $159, the Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard is down to $114.

Optical-mechanical Blue switches for $119

For those who prefer a more traditional keyboard, there's the full-size Omen Sequencer. It uses optical-mechanical Blue switches that enable a 0.2 ms response time—10 times faster than traditional mechanical switches—along with individually backlit RGB keys.

The Sequencer also features dedicated macro keys, USB passthrough, and a satisfyingly meaty volume wheel. It's down to $119 from the usual $149.

Those looking for a cheaper option may like the $27 HP Pavillion Gaming Keyboard 500, which has Red mechanical switches and RGB LED backlighting.

Omen's gaming mouse is down to $59

The Reactor Mouse ticks all the right boxes: customizable RGB lighting, macro support, 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and adjustable DPI, polling rate, and liftoff rate. HP writes that its light beam detection tech enables a 0.2ms click response time—3 times faster than a traditional mechanical mouse switch. The Omen Reactor mouse is reduced by $26 to $59.

For fans of wireless mice, the Omen by HP Photon has QI charging, all-day battery life, precision control with 8200 dpi laser tracking, 6 programmable buttons, and 8 sensitivity levels. Now down to $103.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in one $119 bundle

Desperate for some Microsoft Office apps but don't want to pay a subscription fee? This Office 2019 Home & Student License is a one-time purchase, reduced from the usual $149 price to $119.

The package contains the classic 2019 versions of Word, spreadsheet Excel, and presentation software PowerPoint, all of which can be installed on a single device. As the name suggests, it's an excellent option for students or users who don't require the full range of Microsoft's latest Office apps.