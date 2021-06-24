Highly anticipated: During E3, Nintendo gave us another quick glimpse of the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in a new teaser video. However, a release date is still up in the air. The teaser also revealed that Link's latest adventure brings back the floating islands from the Wii game The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Speaking of which…

In February, Nintendo announced a The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remaster for the Switch is slated for July16. Nintendo dropped a new trailer for it on Wednesday (above), to remind players that pre-orders are available and to show off the controls. At least, fans will have something to play (or replay) while they wait for the BotW sequel.

The five-minute video is more or less the announce trailer with some editing and a voice-over (rather than a translator for producer Eiji Aonuma) explaining how it uses the JoyCon controllers' motion sensors for Link's sword and shield. Raising the left JoyCon, lifts the shield to defend and reflect projectiles. Swinging the right controller will slash with the sword. Cuts can be vertical, horizontal, or diagonal. Those with a Switch Lite or who like playing in handheld mode need not worry. Motion controls can be disabled.

As far as the remastering goes, the graphical fidelity is vastly improved. Characters, enemies, and environments are nice and crisp without the jaggies evident in the Wii version of the game. GameXplain's side-by-side comparison below really shows off the contrast between the earlier game and the remaster. Watch it in full-screen mode to more easily see the striking difference.

Another thing we noticed is that in this video, and the announce trailer for that matter, is the lack of dialogue boxes. It was easy to miss in the announcement, but in GameXpain's video, you'll notice several dialog scenes in the Switch version have no dialog boxes, while the Wii does.

Whether this was intentional on Nintendo's part to showcase the video or if it has moved to fully voiced dialog is unclear. If so, it would be unprecedented in a Zelda game. No other game in the franchise has spoken dialog, including Breath of the Wild. Voices in BotW are mumbled gibberish with captions. It would be interesting to see a voiced Zelda and Link, but don't hold your breath; this is entirely speculation on my part.

If you are ready to dive back into Link's first adventure (it is is a prequel) or play it for the first time, pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword have opened in the eShop for $60. If you'd rather wait, the game launches on July 16.