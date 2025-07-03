Weeks after the Nintendo Switch 2's record-setting launch, numerous reports suggest that the hybrid console can suffer from cooling issues. Complaints mention that the system can crash while running both technically demanding and lightweight titles, indicating a deeper problem.

Many Redditors have shared stories of their Switch 2s crashing, ceasing video output during gameplay, or becoming surprisingly hot after charging in the dock. NintendoSoup also shared tweets from Japanese owners who complained that the console's fan can become very loud before crashing, signaling overheating.

It would be less surprising if the reports exclusively centered on games that push the Switch 2 to its limits, such as Cyberpunk 2077. However, complaints have also mentioned more technically modest titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pokémon Scarlet, Splatoon, Yakuza 0, Rune Factory, and Mario Kart World.

Most of the reported incidents occurred while the console was in docked mode, indicating potential issues with the charging system. However, some users also noted that the Switch 2 can become hot in portable mode if left in standby for extended periods.

The issue's reach remains unclear, but basic advice for overheating docks is available on Nintendo's support site. The company recommends that users place the system in a well-ventilated area and unplug it from power outlets before letting it cool down.

Interestingly, users recently discovered that the Nintendo Switch 2's support for third-party docks is far stricter than its predecessor. Accessory maker Jsaux highlighted the system's 20V power input requirement as the cause, but users' old docks might work after receiving firmware updates.

Early analysis paints the Switch 2 as a mixed bag regarding reliability and repairability. A recent teardown video from JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson shows that the console can withstand a lot of physical punishment. However, Nelson, iFixit, and YouTuber ProModding also discovered that critical components such as the game card reader, storage, and charging ports are soldered, making them difficult to replace. Furthermore, the battery is difficult to remove, and Nintendo hasn't addressed the stick drift issue that plagued the original Switch's Joy-Con controllers.

According to a now-removed leak from Nintendo's investor relations website, the Switch 2 has sold over five million units in less than a month, far faster than the original Switch and PlayStation 5. The PS5's pandemic-related supply constraints were a significant differentiating factor.