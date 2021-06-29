Bottom line: Nikon has announced a new Z-series camera that blends retro styling with modern functionality. If you're a fan of classically-styled film cameras (or what Nikon calls a heritage design), then you'll almost certainly like what Nikon has done with its new Z fc mirrorless shooter.

The Nikon Z fc is a mirrorless digital camera featuring a 20.9-megapixel, DX-format sensor stuffed inside a compact, lightweight body (5.3 inches x 3.7 inches x 1.8 inches, 390g / 14 ounces) that’s inspired by the iconic Nikon FM2 SLR film camera from 1982. Nikon even dug into its archives to find a period-correct logo to affix to the camera system, and positioned the various control dials to match what was on the FM2.

Around back, it’s more of a modern affair with a 0.39-inch, 2.36m (XGA) OLED electronic viewfinder and a 3.0-inch Vari-angle TFT LCD touchscreen that can flip out to face forward for selfie duties.

Delving back into the specifications for a moment, we see that the body boasts an ISO range of 100 – 51,200 and is capable of capturing up to 11 frames per second at full resolution. A 209-point hybrid phase-detection / contrast autofocus system is also in play, and it uses the Nikon Z mount system.

If video capture is your jam, note that the Z fc can record 4K quality at up to 30 frames per second or full HD at up to 120 fps.

Nikon is now accepting pre-orders for the Z fc starting at $959.95 for the body only. Kits including a 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens are offered in your choice of black, white, brown, gray, beige, pink and green color schemes start at $1,099.95.