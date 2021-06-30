What just happened? Bloober Team, the game developer behind The Medium, Observer, and Layers of Fear, has signed a “strategic co-operation agreement” with Konami, intensifying rumors that the Polish company could be working on a new Silent Hill game.

Bloober Team on its website writes that the agreement will “include jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how.” Separately, Konami wrote that it was “excited to work with Bloober Team and other highly regarded development partners to produce games from existing and new IPs.”

“It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work,” Bloober Team president Piotr Babieno said in a statement. “The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market.”

Bloober Team’s excellent horror title The Medium—one of our most watchable games for non-gamers—has a distinctive Silent Hill vibe; the music comes from Akira Yamaoka, the composer of Konami’s series. In February, the company said it was working on an existing horror IP from “a very famous gaming publisher.” News of the agreement has led to more claims that it was talking about the legendary horror franchise.

Video Games Chronicle reports that there could be several Silent Hill reboots in the works. Konami is said to have outsourced at least one related project to a prominent developer in Japan. It's reported to have initially approached Dark Pictures developer Supermassive for a reboot, and while nothing was signed, the remnants of that deal morphed into the Dark Pictures games.

Reports from earlier this year claimed Konami wants to outsource other IPs, including Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania, though we’ll likely see a new Silent Hill long before either of those.

There actually was a new Silent Hill game in 2019. Unfortunately, it came in the form of a three-sided slot machine. The last proper entry was 2009’s Silent Hill: Downpour.