Facepalm: The cancelation of Silent Hills in 2015 came as a huge disappointment to fans of the long-running horror series. And while Konami has just announced a new Silent Hill game, it comes in the form of a three-sided slot machine.

Back when Hideo Kojima unceremoniously departed Konami, it was suggested the decision was partly due to the company’s shift in focus to mobile and gambling machines—the first post-Kojima Metal Gear Solid project was a pachinko game based on MGS 3: Snake Eater. Pachinko is like a mix between pinball and gambling slot machines, and are very popular in Japan.

Konami Gaming, a subsidiary of Konami, is announcing a new series of video slot cabinets at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas starting October 15, one of which is Silent Hill Escape. Yahoo Finance reports that it comes with a 49-inch "J" curve display in 4K Ultra HD, which is still unlikely to appease fans of the series.

"This cabinet is a striking combination of sleek entertainment, premium packaging, and player comfort, backed by a rich library of original titles," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming. "Everything, including its shape, screens, betting surface, and available merchandising, has been engineered to maximize both player experience and operational results. This latest cabinet is a first glimpse at great things to come from Konami."

It's been over seven years since the last full Silent Hill game—Downpour—arrived, though there was also the now-removed PT demo.

Konami did renew the Silent Hill trademark earlier this year, but it was likely to secure the rights for devices such as this slot machine. Still, there's always the chance we might see another entry in the franchise at some point in the future.