In context: Moving saves from PlayStation 4 to PS5 continues to be a hassle. Developers struggle to invent a less cumbersome solution than having both versions of the game installed but are coming up short. Bethesda, meanwhile, has a novel solution—just start the game over.

Bethesda released the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Doom Eternal on Tuesday, which should bring some eye candy for those who have been playing on last-gen boxes. However, those on PlayStation 4 expecting to continue their campaign on the PS5 are out of luck. Bethesda did not include a save file transfer process for the PS5.

It's not all that surprising. PlayStation 4 saves are not compatible with the PS5, and developers have been struggling with ways to convert them. Usually, the process ends up a clunky mess, so Doom devs apparently dumped implementing a solution altogether, or at least until they figure out a better way.

Earlier this month, Square Enix finally added a save converter to the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but it is less than convenient. It requires users to have both versions of the game fully or partially installed to move the PS4 saves to the PS5. Marvel's Avenger transfers are similarly a hassle.

⚠️We are aware of an issue that players who own the PS4 version of @DOOM Eternal in Europe and ANZ are unable to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. We are actively working with Sony and hope to resolve the issue soon. Thank you for your patience! — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) June 29, 2021

Having no save transfers are the least Doom Eternal's problems on PS5, considering that some players are reporting the game is not available for them. Kotaku's Ari Notis notes that after downloading the PS5 upgrade, its icon on the PS5 dashboard had a locked symbol on it and would not start.

Bethesda tweeted that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. In the meantime, at least one Reddit user believes he has a workaround.

"Like a lot of people, I clicked the ps5 upgrade and it wouldn't let me download either version [sic] of the game and had app locks, but after going into the 'storage/games and apps' and manually deleting the mini 'doom eternal ps5 campaign upgrade file' it seems to have fixed the download files for all versions and set them up like all the other ps5 digital upgrades. Grain of salt but hope it helps."

On the bright side, if you can get it to run, you can enjoy Doom Eternal in three different enhanced modes—Ray Tracing Mode at 1800p/60fps, Performance Mode at 1800p/120fps, or Balanced Mode for 4K gameplay at 60fps.