Correct Answer: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The PlayStation 5 is powered by a custom AMD GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture. In terms of performance, it is roughly equivalent to the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. This custom GPU features 36 compute units operating at variable frequencies of up to 2.23 GHz, delivering approximately 10.28 teraflops of graphical processing power.

While these specs place it in the same general performance tier as the RX 6700 XT, direct comparisons can vary due to the PS5's highly optimized and integrated hardware design, which allows developers to extract more consistent real-world performance than a similarly specced PC GPU might achieve.

In the PC realm, the Radeon RX 6700 XT competed against Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and performs slightly below the RTX 4060 Ti in terms of raw rasterization power. However, these comparisons can depend on the specific game and workload, especially when considering features like ray tracing and DLSS, where Nvidia GPUs tend to handle differently than AMD's offerings.

Complementing the GPU, the PS5 also includes a custom AMD Zen 2-based CPU.

This processor has 8 cores and 16 threads, running at up to 3.5 GHz with variable frequency. The Zen 2 architecture (used in the AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop PC CPU series, for example) was a significant leap in performance and efficiency compared to previous generations.

The PlayStation 5 is equipped with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, shared between the CPU and GPU in a unified memory architecture. This configuration provides high bandwidth (up to 448 GB/s) and low latency, facilitating rapid data access and efficient resource sharing. This unified approach helps game developers streamline asset streaming and memory management, contributing to smoother performance and faster load times, especially when paired with the console's fast NVMe SSD.