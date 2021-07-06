In brief: The PSP digital store officially closed today. However, users can still purchase new games through the PS3 or Vita store—as long as they own one of those platforms, that is because the web and mobile stores are closed. It is a bit of a hot mess that Sony has amended multiple times, indicating the company has not entirely thought this whole thing through.

In March, Sony took its legacy web-based, PS3, PSP, and PS Vita stores offline, fueling existing rumors that it would discontinue those marketplaces. Later, it confirmed it was shuttering the stores this summer. After severe backlash, Sony walked back its decision saying closing the PS3 and Vita stores was a "wrong decision," but still planned to retire "PSP commerce functionality."

July 2 was supposed to be the end of being able to purchase digital PSP games. Although, an update to Sony's PlayStation support pages indicates that it pushed the closure back a few days to July 6 (today). From now on, users will no longer be able to search games or make in-game DLC purchases. However, users can still access owned games through the Downloads list on the PSP.

Here's your final reminder to grab any digital SEGA PSP games while you can!



What are your favorite SEGA PSP games and memories?#SEGAForever pic.twitter.com/LjMRfnkSH9 — SEGA Forever (@SEGAForever) July 1, 2021

Furthermore, users can also still buy new PSP games via the PS3 and PS Vita marketplaces.

"You'll still be able to purchase and play PSP content that is available on the PS3 and PS Vita stores. However, you'll no longer be able to make purchases via the in-game store for PSP content."

Of course, this is not completely straightforward since the online versions of the PS3 and Vita stores are no longer live. So to purchase a PSP game, users will have to log in from a PS3 or Vita and buy it from the on-device store, then go to their PSP and download it from the Downloads list. For those without a PS3 or Vita, it seems buying new games is not an option.

Image credit: Aleks Dorohovich