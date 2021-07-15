In brief: Samsung last month quietly announced its Galaxy Chromebook Go, a low-cost alternative to some of the more premium Chromebooks that have surfaced as of late. Starting today, the system is available to purchase directly from Samsung at an affordable price point.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go features a 14.0-inch LED display operating at a resolution of 1,366 x 768 with 220 nits of brightness. It's powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor clocked at 1GHz (Turbo Boost up to 2.8GHz) and supported by 4GB of LPDDR4X memory.

The Go additionally includes 32GB of onboard eMMC storage, Intel UHD graphics, dual 1.5 watt speakers, a 720p HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2x2 networking, a combination headphone / mic jack and a microSD card reader. In terms of connectivity, you get two USB Type-C ports and a single USB 3.2 port.

The system measures 12.88 inches x 8.88 inches x 0.63 inches and weighs 3.2 pounds. A single charge is reportedly good for up to 12 hours.

As you can tell from the modest specs, this isn’t a world-beater. But, that’s reflected in the price. The Galaxy Chromebook Go starts at just $299.99 for the Wi-Fi only model. Samsung will have an LTE variant ready soon, but we don’t yet know what sort of premium that model will carry.