Bottom line: Among HMD Global's several new announcements is the Nokia XR20, a midranger that the company says is designed to be used for the long run. That premise is helped by a decent mix of hardware and software, including a 5G-capable Snapdragon 480 SoC, a rugged build that should do fine without a case, and a solid OS update and security policy. Nokia’s other upcoming products include the C30 smartphone, the 6310 feature phone and a wide range of wireless earbuds in its Clarity, Comfort, Micro and Go lineup.

For a rugged phone, the new Nokia XR20 appears to be a lot sleeker than the majority of devices in this category. The phone packs a 6.67-inch 1080p IPS display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and an 'ultra-solid' case that's MIL-spec 810H compliant, alongside IP68 dust and water resistance.

Underneath is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 5G SoC running Android 11 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD expandable storage. The phone should also last easily through a day, given the 4,630mAh battery that supports 18W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Like the mediocre chip, the XR20's cameras don't seem to justify its hefty $549 price tag, at least on paper. The dual-lens setup on the back is made up of a 48MP main and a 13MP ultrawide shooter, while the front includes an 8MP selfie cam in the punch-hole cutout. Connectivity, however, is pretty decent and includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.0 Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia's software support for the XR20 also makes a compelling case for itself, considering the initial investment. The phone will get up to 4 years of monthly security patches and receive up to 3 major OS updates, starting with the Android 12 update expected later this year. In the US, the XR20 will come with a 2-year extended warranty when it launches next month, while other select markets are getting it today, including the UK, where customers will be able to choose from a cheaper, lower-storage variant and a more generous 3-year warranty.