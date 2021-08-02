Facepalm: If you plan to play Halo Infinite and don't wish to encounter any storyline spoilers from the single-player campaign, be careful when clicking around looking for information on the game. Microsoft messed up and included campaign mission descriptions in a multiplayer preview recently released that reveal most of the plot. Don't worry, no spoilers here.

Over the weekend, Halo Infinite's Creative Director Joseph Staten issued a tweet acknowledging that the development team had accidentally left files for the single-player campaign in the multiplayer beta they released last week. Data miners uncovered the files and publish the contents on the internet. You can find the extracted text on ZeroBin but be warned. It does contain massive spoilers for the game's narrative, including surprise twists.

"Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone," said Staten. "So please, keep you [sic] eyes peeled for spoilers, and don't spread them if you see them."

Developer 343 Industries have still not specified a release date for Halo Infinite, but it is supposed to launch sometime before the end of the year. Since the multiplayer portion is already in beta testing, it's safe to assume the game will be ready during or before the holiday rush.

If you'd like to get a glimpse of what the gameplay will be like, check out 343's multiplayer preview footage (above). It looks like things are getting pretty well-polished.