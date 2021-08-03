Why it matters: True wireless earbuds were once a luxury item reserved for those with plenty of expendable income, but in recent years we’ve seen the barrier to entry fall significantly. Case in point is the Go Air Pop wireless earbuds from JLab Audio.

The new Go Air Pop true wireless earbuds can be used independently or together, and include a built-in MEMS microphone in each bud for clear calls. Each set comes with three ear tip sizes to help ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

The buds also utilize touch sensors, allowing you to adjust volume levels and control track playback with ease. You can also use touch to toggle between equalizer presets without having to fool with a standalone app.

Audio and general specifications are as follows:

Audio

Speaker: Φ6mm Dynamic driver

Output: 92db

Microphone: MEMS -42dB+/-3dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

Impedance: 16Ω

General

Weight: 35.4g (earbuds + case), 3.7g per earbud, 27.5g charging case

IP Rating: IPX4 (earbuds only)

JLab’s latest afford eight hours of playtime in each earbud, and you get an extra 24 hours from the included charging case for a combined 32 hours. The case also features an integrated USB cable, so you’ll never misplace it.

The Go Air Pop true wireless earbuds come backed by a two-year warranty and are offered in five color schemes: black, light purple, red, blue and teal. Pricing is set at just $20 a pair and are available to pre-order as of this writing. Look for them to start shipping in late August.