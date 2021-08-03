In brief: Swedish streaming provider Spotify is testing a new feature called Spotify Plus that’s essentially a mash up of its existing ad-supported and premium tiers. With Spotify Plus, listeners will still be subjected to advertising, but they’ll have the ability to skip as many tracks as they want. What’s more, Spotify Plus listeners will be able to choose specific songs they want to listen to, rather than having to make do with a largely shuffled selection of tracks.

YouTube isn’t the only streaming giant actively piloting a lower-cost subscription tier.

The Verge was the first to report on Spotify’s experiment. At least one user has been offered the service for $0.99 per month, although Spotify is reportedly testing multiple price points to gauge interest. A company spokesperson confirmed to the publication that the pilot program is indeed legitimate and is being conducted with a limited number of users.

Spotify’s standard premium membership starts at $9.99 per month, which grants ad-free listening, on-demand playback and offline listening for a single account. Multi-user plans are available as well, and there’s even a $4.99 student plan that adds access to the ad-supported version of Hulu and access to Showtime.

