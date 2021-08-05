Recap: Remember the images of PlayStation 5 dev kits that leaked in 2019, long before Sony’s console hit the shelves? The V-shaped design looked nothing like the final product, though some people actually preferred this style. It also seems somebody held onto their units: a pair of PS5 dev kits appeared on eBay yesterday, though they quickly disappeared from the auction site.

Twitter users Zuby Tech and iDCx1337 spotted the two machines, named ‘DFI-D1000AA dev kit’ and ‘DFI-T1000A test kit,’ before they vanished. The dev kit, which came with two all-black DualSense controllers, attracted 12 bids and reached €2,850 EUR (around $3,373 USD) before being pulled just a few hours after being listed.

The test kit looks very similar to the final version of the PS5, apart from the word TEST printed on the back, but the dev kit is unrecognizable from the PlayStation 5 we all know. It was theorized at the time that the shape not only aided cooling but was also intentionally a V to reflect the roman numeral, which is 5.

The dev kit would likely be more powerful than the standard PS5 and comes with a few extras, including six USB ports at the front, but these units tend to have restrictions in place and may not even play retail PlayStation 5 games.

Whether it was eBay or Sony who ensured the listings were removed is unclear. We know that the Japanese firm isn’t slow to call in the lawyers if it feels the need: a McDonald’s-themed PS5 controller giveaway was recently canceled when Sony stepped in, and the firm sent legal threats to a faceplate maker last year.

In other Sony news, the company recently blamed the pandemic for the decline in PlayStation Plus subscribers and users. We also know the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition is no longer sold at a loss, but the Digital Edition remains unprofitable.