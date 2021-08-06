What just happened? Records are meant to be broken, it seems. Less than a month after a copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56 million to become the most expensive video game ever sold, the bar has been raised again.

Rob Petrozzo, a founding member of the collectibles site Rally, told The New York Times on Friday that an anonymous buyer has paid $2 million for a very rare copy of Super Mario Bros.

The copy in question had a rating of 9.8 from professional grading service Wata, which according to Rally’s listing, is the highest-graded example in existence.

Punks, X-Men, Declarations, and some news...



🏆A NEW WORLD RECORD on Rally🏆



...w/ the $2,000,000 sale of our 1985 Super Mario Bros., marking the HIGHEST PRICE EVER PAID for a video game of any title.



Read more in todays New York Times (cc: @nytimes): https://t.co/mJzEcVMXuQ pic.twitter.com/segsfw6Jw9 — Rally (@OnRallyRd) August 6, 2021

Rally operates a bit differently than traditional auction houses like Heritage Auctions. As The Times highlights, Rally purchases collectibles and invites people to invest in them as if they were an individual stock. When someone aims to buy one of their collectibles, Rally presents the offer to those invested in the product, who vote whether or not to sell it and cash out.

Rally paid $140,000 for this copy of Super Mario Bros. in April 2020 and offered up 3,000 shares at $50 each, for a market cap of $150,000.

As for what the future of video game collecting looks like, it's anyone's guess. Petrozzo believes we may witnessing the beginning of a new trend. "In my opinion, it hasn’t reached the masses," he said. "You’ll start to see a lot more people paying attention and doing research."