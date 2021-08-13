In brief: It seems Dr Disrespect isn't the only unlikely name starting his own game studio. Robin Finck, the guitarist from Nine Inch Nails, is doing the same thing, though he's partnering with Spec Ops: The Line creative director Cory Davis on the project.

The first title from the pair's LA-based Eyes Out studio will be "a single-player immersive cosmic horror game with strong environmental storytelling elements." Davis has experience in the genre, having worked on the level design in the excellent Condemned 2: Bloodshot and F.E.A.R: Extraction Point. He was also director on the 2016 PSVR horror title Here They Lie, and in 2014 a founding member of the independent studio Tangent Games.

This won't be Finck's first foray into the world of video game horror, either. He previously worked on the scores for No Code's space thriller Observation and Devolver Digital's horror shooter NOCT.

It was during production on Here They Lie that the two met. "When I was finishing up work on Here They Lie, Robin wandered into our studio and I felt a very strong connection to his open, creative view of existence, and the power of music," Davis said. "We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time and together we launched straight toward something unexpected."

According to the press release, the Eyes Out team comprises "passionate world-builders and storytellers who believe in the powerful synesthesia that emerges from music, narrative, and interactive experiences."

Earlier this week, we heard that well-known streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm was starting a game studio so "mega influencers" can create their dream title. Beahm used to be a level designer at Call of Duty dev Activision, so he's not totally new to this sort of thing.