WTF?! Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm, the famous, and often infamous, streamer is starting his own games studio and wants a studio head co-founder to get it up and running. Strangely, the company's plan is to partner with "mega influencers" to "launch their dream game."

The reveal came via a job posting on Beahm's Champion's Club website that reads: "Dr Disrespect in partnership with BoomTV is taking on the game industry by storm and incubating a new AA/AAA gaming studio that has a unique twist to it."

"The studio plans to forge a partnership with a select list of mega influencers and then work closely with them to launch their dream gaming title. Those gaming titles will either be incubated and developed OR partner/co develop with existing indie game developers and launched as mega titles."

Beahm does have experience in the world of game development. Before finding fame with his Dr Disrespect character, Beahm worked at Call of Duty dev Activision as a level designer.

The studio head position promises a competitive salary and very high equity. Candidates must have spent at least 5+ years as a producer in the PC / console game industry and have experience in developing and publishing AA+ or AAA games reaching at least 100k+ users.

Dr Disrespect was at the height of his fame when Twitch suddenly booted him from the platform last June. It came when many streamers and people within the tech industry were being accused of sexual abuse, harassment, or similar acts. When asked if his ban could be related to criminal or inappropriate behavior, Beahm said: "I'm just not interested in engaging that type of stuff." He still claims he doesn't know the exact reasons why he was terminated, and Twitch hasn't revealed why it ended his multi-million-dollar contract. He now streams on YouTube, where his channel boasts 3.4 million subscribers.