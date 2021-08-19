Didn't see that coming: News of OnlyFans’ decision will come as a surprise to some, especially those who assumed the company dealt exclusively in adult content. The service has been around since 2016 but didn’t gain a whole lot of traction until early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. While they have gained a reputation as being popular with sex workers, that’s far from the only type of content OnlyFans caters to.

OnlyFans, the online content subscription service synonymous with sexually explicit content, is getting out of the adult entertainment industry.

In a statement shared with TechCrunch, OnlyFans said it will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct starting October 1, 2021. Notably, the company added that creators will continue to be allowed to post content “containing nudity” as long as it is consistent with their Acceptable Use Policy.

As of this writing, OnlyFans hadn’t responded to TechCrunch’s request to clarify what it considers sexually explicit conduct, or how the changes will impact its financials.

Speaking of financials, OnlyFans said the changes are being made to comply with the requests of their banking partners and payout providers, and promised to share additional details in the coming days.

It’s going to be a shock to many that do rely on OnlyFans as a source of income. Those users are either going to have to find a new platform to sell their photos and videos on, or drop out of the business altogether and focus on other streams of income. And one can’t help but wonder how OnlyFans intends to keep the money coming in once they cast off some of their most valuable users.