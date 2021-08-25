Recap: Microsoft’s cloud gaming service launched in beta in November 2019 before rolling out to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers nearly a year later. The service is currently accessible in nearly two dozen countries on Android and iOS mobile devices as well as Windows PCs, and will soon be available on Xbox consoles.

Microsoft at Gamescom 2021 revealed that its Xbox Cloud Gaming service is expanding to Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles this holiday season.

In announcing the expansion, Microsoft’s Jake Rosenberg said console gamers will be able to discover and play more than 100 titles in the Xbox Game Pass library without having to wait for installs or utilize valuable storage space.

Microsoft adds new games to its Game Pass library all the time. You can check out the library over on Microsoft's site to see what's available at any given time.

Rosenberg said they will begin the testing experience this fall with Xbox Insider program members ahead of a planned holiday season rollout. Notably, the service will support up to 1080p at 60 frames per second to ensure the highest quality experience across a broad set of devices.

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate commands $14.99 per month, but you’ll pay just $1 the first month (think of it as a nearly free trial). Along with cloud gaming access, an Ultimate subscription also affords Xbox Live Gold (a $9.99 value) and access to EA Play, the subscription-based gaming service from Electronic Arts, among other perks such as discounts, free in-game content and partner offers.