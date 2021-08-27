In brief: Imagine going back in time to those moments when we were more innocent, and an episode of Pokémon was enough to make our day. Starting now, you can relive those memories watching the Pokémon TV series on the Pokémon TV app, for the sake of nostalgia, of course.

The Nintendo Switch could do even better if it had more apps, but Nintendo doesn't look much interested in it. It may have YouTube, Hulu, Funimation and a few more apps, but others like Twitch, Amazon Prime and Netflix are still absent from the platform.

Instead of adding one of the missing apps, Nintendo launched a Pokémon-centric streaming app for the mobile console, dubbed Pokémon TV. With this new app, users may watch or rewatch the first 23 seasons of the Pokémon TV series, which is currently in the 24th season. Users can also catch animated specials as well as Pokémon trading card game and video game competitions. The content available in the app changes periodically.

Besides all the watchable content featured in the app, there will also be sing-along songs, popular nursery rhymes, and more for kids and adults, if you wish to do some karaoke with the opening songs.

As a franchise, Pokémon has grown by leaps and bounds over the last 25 years, becoming the highest-grossing media franchise of all time and probably the most popular. The TV series looks far from over, and with games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes coming in the next few months, the franchise will surely maintain the lead.

Alongside Switch, the Pokémon TV app is also available for mobile platforms and select smart TVs. The Pokémon TV app is now available to download for free through the Nintendo eShop.