In brief: Samsung and AMD are working hard to bring the latter's RDNA 2 graphics technology to mobile, including features such as variable rate shading and ray tracing. If early benchmarks are any indication, the CPU side of the equation probably won't be as impressive.

The Exynos 2200 SoC is poised to be the most exciting chipset to come out of Samsung's lab in recent years, but it won't be because of its CPU performance. The star of the show will most likely be AMD's contribution to the chipset -- the mysterious Voyager mRDNA graphics engine.

Someone on Weibo claims to have gotten their hands on a pre-production sample of the company's upcoming Galaxy S22+ phone, which is designated as model SM-S906B. The AMD open-source drivers installed on the device appear to recognize the GPU as the "Samsung Voyager EVT1."

The leakster performed a Geekbench 5 run on the device and recorded a rather unimpressive 1,073 points on the single-core test, as well as 3,389 points in the multi-core test. This is almost on par with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, which is able to record in excess of 1,100 points in the single-core test and around 3,400 points on the multi-core run.

Granted, the results could be influenced by a lack of driver optimization, as the Galaxy S22 lineup isn't expected to make an appearance until early next year. At the same time, the CPU configuration of the Exynos 2200 sample seems to be the same as the trio-cluster one used in the Exynos 2100, albeit with newer Arm cores running at a lower clockspeed.

There is one Arm Cortex-X2 "super" core clocked at 2.59 GHz, three high-performance Cortex-A710 cores at 2.5 GHz, and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 cores running at 1.73 GHz. These clocks are likely not final, so Samsung will probably squeeze more out of the chipset before it starts mass manufacturing it.

The mRDNA graphics engine is a different story, with early benchmarks suggesting it will beat the current top-end Mali GPU as well as offer 50 percent more performance when compared to the GPU found in Apple's A14 Bionic chipset. With a bit of luck, there will be Exynos chips with AMD graphics powering future Galaxy A-series phones, too.