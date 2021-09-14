In a nutshell: Today Apple announced the entire iPhone 13 lineup. The two mainstream models include the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, both phones come standard with 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of the models they replace. The new non-pro iPhones add several features, including a new A15 Bionic chip, a smaller front-facing sensor notch, a more advanced dual-camera array, and more.

