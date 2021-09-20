In brief: The Sjömärke is a wireless charger designed to be mounted underneath your desk or table, rather than sitting conspicuously right on the surface. The charger itself measures 7” (L) x 3” (W) x 1” (H) and comes with a six-foot-long cable. Ikea also includes double-sided adhesive tape for mounting the wireless Qi charger, although you can optionally attach the charger using screws (not included).

You even get a set of stickers that help you know exactly where to place your phone on the top of the table, but IMO, that’d only reduce the aesthetics of the stealth installation.

The Swedish furniture and home accessories maker says the charger works optimally through all materials that are 3/8” to 7/8” thick, with the exception of metals. Notably, you’ll want to have some sort of material between your phone and the charger, as Ikea advises not to place handsets directly in contact with the charger.

The charger features temperature and power monitoring for improved safety, and there’s also an LED status indicator, although that seems a bit useless if this is to be mounted under a desk.

Consumer wireless charging has been around for years, but it still hasn't quite delivered on the promise of true untethered charging. While today's solutions do free us from having to physically plug in a charging cable, devices still need to be within close proximity of a charging pad. The hope is that one day, we'll be able to wirelessly charge our mobile devices from anywhere inside our homes and beyond.

Ikea’s Sjömärke wireless charger goes on sale in stores and online next month priced at $39.99.